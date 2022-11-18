Joel McHale On Why Curtis Stone Is A Standout Celebrity Chef - Exclusive

If you've been keeping up with Joel McHale, then you've probably noticed his foray into food-related TV by now. Perhaps most notably, he's the host of "Crime Scene Kitchen," on FOX, where he gets to guide teams of bakers through mystery baking challenges.

While McHale is there to run the show, cracking jokes along the way, it's arguably Curtis Stone and Yolanda Gampp who have the harder jobs, as the ones who judge the dishes and ultimately choose the winners. Having filmed two seasons now, McHale has gotten to spend a lot of time on set getting to know chefs Stone and Gampp. And in a recent interview with Mashed, he let on much he's enjoyed getting to know Stone especially, whom he admires as an impressively talented chef and friend alike.

In an exclusive interview with Mashed, McHale hyped up his new buddy Stone, and shed light on what makes him such a stand-out chef, whether you're cooking in his kitchen or hanging out behind the scenes.