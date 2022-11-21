Michael Voltaggio Ate At Wolfgang Puck's Spago For His Super-Private Wedding

Michael Voltaggio is a celebrity chef, restaurateur, and competition cooking star. He burst onto the scene in 2009 after winning "Top Chef" and has been delighting audiences ever since. The chef stays busy between competing on "Tournament of Champions;" mentoring young chefs on his show, "Battle of the Brothers;" and opening new restaurants. His latest restaurant venture is a partnership between him and his brother, Bryan Voltaggio: their Italian-inspired restaurant Vulcania, which is nestled amongst the trees in Mammoth Mountain, California.

Even with his busy schedule and multiple businesses, Voltaggio has found time to fall in love. He and his new bride, actress Bria Vinaite, tied the knot after a mere six months' engagement. While Vinaite has made rare appearances on his Instagram account, the pair have mostly kept out of the spotlight. The two wed in a private ceremony in Hawaii, complete with only one friend in attendance and plenty of family and friends watching via livestream. In an interview with People, Voltaggio said, "Let's have our dream wedding and do it on our own schedule." The pair didn't get bogged down trying to work out minutiae like scheduling because, in the end, it's about love.

One thing the pair did focus on was their post-nuptial meal, and who better to serve a chef than culinary legend, Wolfgang Puck?