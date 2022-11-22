The Equipment Everyone Needs To Make A Cocktail - Exclusive

Who doesn't enjoy sitting down with a good cocktail? Food writer and TV personality Gail Simmons is no stranger to the wide world of cocktails. Among her foodie endeavors, Simmons is a connoisseur of fine cocktails. In an exclusive interview, Simmons tells Mashed that she has "had lots of cocktails all over the world." And now, she has used her knowledge of cocktails in partnership with coffee liqueur brand Kahlúa to create a specialty espresso martini kit. The kit, available through Cocktail Courier, will include everything a person needs to make their own espresso martini and the recipe for Simmons' unique cocoa cups to hold the cocktail.

A well-made espresso martini is a beautiful thing. After much testing to get it just right, Simmons has the creation down. "Let's just say I'm an expert," she told us. For those who may be new to mixing their own drink, Simmons has a word of advice on the absolutely critical equipment.