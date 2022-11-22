Yes, Ayo Edebiri Is Really Cooking In The Bear

"The Bear," FX's show now streaming on Hulu, is all about the seriously stressed kitchen staff at a Chicago sandwich shop and has taken the television world by storm. The first season of "The Bear" currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Everyone from fans to critics is raving about how good and often painfully realistic the show is when it comes to depicting the everyday goings-on in a kitchen and of restaurant culture as a whole. One writer for Bon Appétit, who was a former restaurant worker in a Michelin-starred establishment, wrote, "it was the most accurate portrayal of life in a restaurant kitchen I've seen in a while." One fan shared in the comments of the show's Instagram that "This is one of the best, most stressful yet addictive shows I've watched in decades."

None of this sense of realism is by accident. The show's creators meant for the restaurant at the center of it all to look and feel real, right down to sending its stars, like Ayo Edebiri, to culinary school to prepare for their roles.