Salt & Straw And The Rock Auction Off The World's First Frozen Advent Calendar

Forget the cookies. This year, you're bound to catch Santa Claus gorging on some ice cream, at least if Salt & Straw and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have anything to say about it. The pair have teamed up for the third year running to bring holiday ice cream to those who prefer their winter treats cold. In 2020 and 2021, Salt & Straw sold five-pint "Dwanta Claus" packs with flavors like Tipsy Toasty Teremana Pecan Pie and Dwanta's Teremana Spiked Eggnog, in part to promote The Rock's tequila brand.

This year, according to a press release obtained by Mashed, the pair has upped its game and will be debuting the world's first-ever frozen advent calendar containing a dozen custom flavors of ice cream — one for each of the 12 days leading up to Christmas — stored in a small red freezer labeled the "Naughty & Nice Frozen Advent Calendar." Each flavor, some of which are infused with Johnson's Teremana tequila, was developed with his signature cheat meals in mind and will be kept secret until their individual dates on the advent calendar. Per the brand's Instagram, each pint is numbered, not named, so its proud owner can guess the flavor of the day and then check their findings with a QR code.