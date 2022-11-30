Yogurtland's New Mystery Flavor Is Inspired By The Game White Elephant

The holiday season is here and winter is looming closer every day. With the emergence of Christmas music, festive ornaments, and dazzling light displays, the holidays for most of us are when the weather begins to get nice and chilly. While some people love to stuff their bellies with seasonal soups or hearty stews, others prefer to enjoy a sweet treat. The holidays certainly have no shortage of sweets, from homemade holiday cookie recipes to store-bought treats like Costco's peppermint loaf cake. All these festive food and drinks can leave you feeling more than full, and there's one dessert option out there that is lighter and slightly healthier but still satisfies a sweet tooth: frozen yogurt. It's a year-round treat that can help break up all those rich holiday meals.

According to WebMD, frozen yogurt is loaded with probiotic cultures, which aid in digestion and can improve your overall immune system. For those looking to cut down on calories and fat, frozen yogurt can be a good alternative to richer desserts like ice cream. Women's Health reports that one scoop of frozen vanilla yogurt has 114 calories, vs 137 calories for the same size of vanilla ice cream. If you've got a hankering for froyo, the chain Yogurtland has over 250 locations nationwide and internationally to satisfy your craving. Each location offers a variety of flavors, and customers can even add custom toppings. The chain's rotating flavor selection even offers seasonal flavors that add some fun to the holiday season.