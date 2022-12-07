Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Dropping Its First Plant-Based Spread

According to a press release from Kraft Heinz, the company's cream cheese brand, Philadelphia, introduced a plant-based version of its classic cream cheese. As of December 6, 2022, the new plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese is only available in the original cream cheese flavor and can be found in the Southeast region of the United States at various retailers. The company aims to release more plant-based cream cheese flavors and make them available throughout the United States in the summer of 2023. Taking around two years to create, the cream cheese is made without dyes and additives and is gluten, dairy, and lactose-free. When making the new plant-based cream cheese, the creators wanted to get the texture and taste as close as they could to dairy cream cheese, per CNN.

Ingredients of the new plant-based cream cheese include coconut oil, faba bean protein, potato starch, carob bean gum, and guar gum, per Philadelphia. CNN also reports that the new Philadelphia plant-based cream cheese will cost around $6.49, whereas the dairy cream cheese costs around $4.57. Interestingly, a plant-based Philadelphia cream cheese was introduced in the United Kingdom around January 2022 made with oat milk and almond milk (via VegNews), so it's exciting that the product is making its way to the United States for more people to enjoy.