Plant-Based Orange Chicken Is Finally Returning To Panda Express

It seems like plant-based products are all the rage nowadays. Burger King, for example, has been showing off its Impossible Whoppers, even going so far as to release new plant-based burgers topped with bacon to show off how popular they are with the public (via Restaurant Business Online). Even fried chicken legend KFC jumped into the plant-based meat craze with Beyond Fried Chicken, which Vox describes as being deep-fried nuggets of "plant-based poultry." While some attempts to market "impossible meat" to the public have met with less than stellar reception, such as Cracker Barrel's introduction of "impossible sausage" to its menu, plant-based meats have made a surprising impact on the world of fast food. Even places such as Panda Express, which is well-known for its Orange Chicken, have found success with these vegan alternatives.

In October 2021, Panda Express announced that it would be collaborating with Beyond Meat to roll out "Beyond The Original Orange Chicken," a plant-based Orange Chicken alternative. While this offering was for a limited time only, it seems that the sweet and savory "chicken" dish is making a comeback. According to PR Newswire, the "fan-favorite" plate will be making yet another limited-time return to Panda Express locations nationwide starting September 7.

Although the promotion boasts that the chicken alternative has the same crunchy texture and taste as one would expect the original Orange Chicken to have, is this dish truly a "fan-favorite" as they claim, or is the original version with poultry a better choice?