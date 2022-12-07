How Paul Hollywood Handles Eating So Many Sweets During Cake Week On The GBBO

Between speculating about the controversy caused by "Mexican Week" or judge Prue Leith drowning kittens as a child, one common thing that goes through viewers' minds when watching the "Great British Bake Off" is how the judges handle eating so many sweets. Of course, we realize they're only taking a bite or two of each dish, but when you calculate how many dishes there are and how many bites are taken, you may wonder how Leith and fellow judge Paul Hollywood don't get sick of it.

The most sweets to be eaten always happens during the first week of the season: Cake Week. When all 12 contestants need to make a contribution and both judges need to taste all 12 technical bakes, signature bakes, and then the "showstopper" bake. We know that there is at least a day between filming the first two challenges and the showstopper, however, that still means Hollywood and Leith have to take a mouthful of at least 24 cakes on one day and another 12 the following day.

Hollywood was interviewed on the podcast, Table Manners, by Jessie and Lennie Ware, during which he revealed his tactics for dealing with Cake Week (per Spotify).