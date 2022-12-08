Instagram Is Loving Martha Stewart's Vintage Gingerbread House Tutorial

When it comes to holiday cooking, baking, and decorating, the hostess with the mostess, Martha Stewart, should pop right into your head. Stewart's long list of achievements includes publishing 99 cookbooks, owning a stellar garden, and maintaining a friendship with rapper, Snoop Dogg. For those who may be hosting a holiday party, or just want to upgrade their regular holiday routine, Stewart offers some great seasonal recipes from breakfast to dessert, as well as decorating and gift wrapping tips (per Martha Stewart).

Stewart takes Christmas baking, specifically cookies, very seriously. On her website, if you search "Christmas cookie," thousands of results populate. Some of her all-time favorite Christmas cookies include classics like a sugar cookie, with some lesser-known ones like brown butter cookies. For those who prefer a traditional Christmas, you'd be remiss not to serve some sort of gingerbread. The recipes include gingerbread cheesecake, pancakes, and a Linzer torte.

While these are all great, the holiday isn't complete without a beautifully decorated gingerbread house. If you've encountered some frustration in building and decorating a gingerbread house, Stewart shares her practical tips and tricks for the perfect gingerbread.