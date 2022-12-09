The 2023 Celebrity Cookbooks You Need To Know About

Thanks to technology, today we can find culinary inspiration any time that we want. The sheer amount of potential choices can make the decision overwhelming, though, especially when you're tired. According to The Washington Post, decision fatigue is a real neurological phenomenon. Having too many choices can make you even more exhausted and more susceptible to impulsive decisions with food and purchases.

Surprisingly, this is where new cookbooks can help you. As University of Denver Magazine noted, cookbook sales have surged since the pandemic, partially because of their specificity. When you are searching for something to cook, having a trusted resource to hand with a limited number of dishes to choose from can get the wheels turning in the kitchen again.

One approach would be to fill a bookshelf with an award-winning recipe book from each cuisine you enjoy eating. But as anyone who has watched enough Nigella Lawson knows, the truly priceless cookbooks aren't perfect encyclopedias, they are the dogeared tomes filled with family favorites. Here is where, per Yardbarker, celebrity cookbooks can help. Because they are often written as invitations to join the author in their home kitchen or on their travels, instead of looking at a map for a region whose food you'd like to try tonight, just think about which food influencer you're in the mood to cook with.

Here is a look at the best celebrity cookbooks coming out in 2023 — first the celebrity chefs, then some surprising but familiar faces!