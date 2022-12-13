Betty Crocker's Most Searched Recipe In New York Was Ice Cream Cone Cakes

Betty Crocker, the fictitious housewife synonymous with baking and birthday celebrations across America, is over 100 years old. What began as a homemaker contest by Gold Medal Flour in 1921 has survived a century's worth of changing food trends. Thousands of homemakers competing for the coveted flour sack-looking pincushion wrote letters to the company with their contest submissions, asking baking questions. The persona, Betty Crocker, was created to personally respond to those inquiries, becoming the face of the company that would create the cake, brownie, cookie, and brittle mixes found in many pantries.

Betty has gone through seven "updates" over the years, changing her hairstyle and clothing — but never her age — to stay relevant to the modern American woman. The last tweak was in 1996, leaving us to wonder, is Betty still wearing culottes and capri pants? According to the company, its website, which launched in 1997, receives 12 million visitors a month, providing home cooks with how-to videos, sweet and savory recipes, cake design inspiration, a Q&A page called "Ask Betty," and "BettyLab," a hands-on site for kids in the kitchen that explores the science and artistry behind baking.

To celebrate the holidays, Betty Crocker is sharing more recipe knowledge, with a look at the most searched holiday recipes across the U.S.