Betty Crocker's Most Searched Recipe In New York Was Ice Cream Cone Cakes
Betty Crocker, the fictitious housewife synonymous with baking and birthday celebrations across America, is over 100 years old. What began as a homemaker contest by Gold Medal Flour in 1921 has survived a century's worth of changing food trends. Thousands of homemakers competing for the coveted flour sack-looking pincushion wrote letters to the company with their contest submissions, asking baking questions. The persona, Betty Crocker, was created to personally respond to those inquiries, becoming the face of the company that would create the cake, brownie, cookie, and brittle mixes found in many pantries.
Betty has gone through seven "updates" over the years, changing her hairstyle and clothing — but never her age — to stay relevant to the modern American woman. The last tweak was in 1996, leaving us to wonder, is Betty still wearing culottes and capri pants? According to the company, its website, which launched in 1997, receives 12 million visitors a month, providing home cooks with how-to videos, sweet and savory recipes, cake design inspiration, a Q&A page called "Ask Betty," and "BettyLab," a hands-on site for kids in the kitchen that explores the science and artistry behind baking.
To celebrate the holidays, Betty Crocker is sharing more recipe knowledge, with a look at the most searched holiday recipes across the U.S.
NY is all about ice cream cone cupcakes
General Mills, Betty Crocker's parent company, recently announced the most popular holiday recipes, by state, in an Instagram post. And for New Yorkers, the love for ice cream cone cakes is real. The cupcakes resemble summer's favorite dessert, soft-serve ice cream served in cake cones. These nontraditional cupcakes are customizable with your favorite cake and icing combination (yellow cake and chocolate frosting) and topped with sprinkles (or "jimmies"), sugary cereal, or candy.
According to the recipe on Betty Crocker's website, a box of cake mix will make 24 ice cream cone cakes and require two tubs of frosting or 32 ounces if you are making it from scratch. Cupcake tins are fitted with liners and filled two-thirds full with batter. Flat-bottom ice cream cones are then placed upside down on the batter and baked until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. Once cooled, the liners are removed, and frosting is generously piped to look like a soft-serve ice cream cone.
Alternatively, Baking A Moment suggests using a 9x13-inch rectangular baking pan covered in heavy-duty aluminum foil to make the ice cream cone cakes. Using a pairing knife, make "x" shapes in the foil, then push each cone through, creating a scaffolding for each cupcake. Each baking pan can hold 12 cupcakes. Fill and bake each cupcake as directed on the boxed cake mix, then get creative decorating each ice cream cone cake.