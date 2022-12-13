Arby's Has Wrapping Paper That Smells Like Meat

It is said that scent is heavily tied to memory — which makes it especially perfect in holiday gift giving. Many food and beverage companies have harped on this, including Texas Roadhouse and Budweiser. In the past, both brands have made scented candles that carry the smell of savory goods. While such products aren't conventionally sold in this space, that uniqueness is also exactly what sets them apart — especially among food and beverage lovers.

According to Discovery.com, one's sense of smell is heavily tied to the brain and can evoke powerful feelings of emotion. For many, Arby's is a nostalgic fast food restaurant that they grew up eating. The chain is known for its iconic commercials that most commonly promote its meat-packed sandwiches. Therefore, it makes sense that Arby's is releasing a holiday exclusive for its customers that encompasses the scent of its brand this season.

In the past, Arby's has released a holiday glass and sweatshirt, which were both successful, but this new exclusive is unlike any other (via Delish).