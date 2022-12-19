Laura Dern Does Not Approve Of The Viral Negroni Sbagliato

Back in the day, people would rely on cookbooks and cooking shows to learn about new recipes. But nowadays, an increasing number of Millennials and Gen Z-ers are turning to TikTok for inspiration. Tons of recipes have gone viral due to the social media platform, including Emily Mariko's salmon rice hack, Hailey Bieber's pizza toast, whipped coffee, and pesto eggs. And let's not forget about Bella Hadid's trending pasta dish that just might beat her sister's.

Lately, another consumable creation has been blowing up on TikTok — this time, of the beverage variety. Thanks to two "House of Dragon" co-stars, Olivia Cooke and Emma D'Arcy, the negroni sbagliato has broken the internet. In a viral clip of a behind-the-scenes interview, Cooke asks D'Arcy, "What's your drink of choice?" D'Arcy responds right away, "A negroni...sbagliato...with Prosecco in it," to which Cooke replies, "Ooooh stunning." Ever since, TikTokers have been reusing the voiceover with videos of themselves recreating the trending cocktail, which contains Campari, sweet vermouth, an orange peel for garnish, and, of course, Prosecco. While D'Arcy has inspired countless people to form a newfound affinity for the bitter and bubbly cocktail, actress Laura Dern is not one of them.