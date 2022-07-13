Why Bella Hadid's Trending Pasta Dish Might Beat Her Sister's

For many home cooks, pasta is a go-to meal. It's no surprise, then, that TikTok has had more than one buzz-worthy pasta trend, like the baked feta pasta recipe and the viral pasta chips that you can make in the air fryer. The content keeps coming, as the latest TikTok creator to share a popular pasta recipe is none other than Bella Hadid. The model recently posted a video of a spaghetti dish that includes toasted pine nuts, basil, crispy prosciutto, and plenty of garlic.

This isn't the first time one of Bella Hadid's pasta recipes has gotten attention on social media, though this rendition is definitely getting much more positive comments. Earlier this year, Hadid's mac and cheese recipe went viral for all the wrong reasons. A few weeks later, she's redeeming herself with this prosciutto and pine nut dish, which also includes red pepper flakes and Parmesan. Fans of Hadid have been gushing over the recipe since she shared it on July 1 — so much so that it might even have her sister Gigi Hadid's viral spicy vodka pasta beat.