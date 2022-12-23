Outback's New Steak Is Served Under A Dome Of Smoke

Whether you're looking for a date night meal or just a satisfying weeknight meal, chains like Outback Steakhouse do the trick. Outback has steakhouse in its name, but for many customers, the chain's appetizers, like its bloomin' onion are almost as sought after as the steaks. Outback has an extensive menu, with everything from burgers, to chicken wings, to salmon and shrimp. However, it's the large variety of affordable steaks that keeps people coming back.

Like any good restaurant, the menu has to constantly be changing to keep things new and exciting. Outback knows this and often offers limited-time appetizers or special offers. In 2022, the chain hopped on the Nashville Hot chicken obsession and began selling Nashville-style hot chicken wings. Outback also switches up its steak offerings from time to time to keep things interesting. In 2021, Outback rolled out its sugar steak. Rest assured this is not a steak meets dessert mashup. According to Chewboom, a sugar steak is one that is marinated in brown sugar and honey and topped with a brown sugar glaze. The sugar steak has come and gone, but Outback just announced a new steak, sure to keep customers talking.