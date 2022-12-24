At Brunch? Here's How To Pronounce Croque Madame And Monsieur

Sandwiches are some of the most beloved and convenient foods in the world. It's no wonder that the popularity of sandwiches is immense, so much so that each day, there are over 300 million sandwiches eaten in the U.S. If that's not a huge number, we don't know what is, especially when you take into consideration that "there are slightly more than 300 million Americans" (per The Whole U).

But what is a sandwich, anyway? Britannica defines it as "two pieces of bread with something between them." And in the whole wide world, most countries have their take on a sandwich. Italy is famous for its crustless, triangular tramezzini; people in Vietnam enjoy their crisp veggies and meat in bánh mi sandwiches; the Japanese are in love with katsu sandos, made with fried pork cutlets and shokupan milk bread; while the British enjoy their chip butties consisting of buttered bread and a heap of fries (via CNN Travel).

And when we think about France, not many sandwiches come to mind. Those that do, however, are true classics: croque monsieur and croque madame. You might've already heard about these two brunch staples, and if you're at brunch and have difficulty with pronunciation, we've made sure that you don't have to worry about it ever again. Here's how to pronounce both croque monsieur and croque madame.