The Sweet Mistake That Made Fried Chicken Taste Like Funnel Cake

Recently, a woman using the name Neenscale on TikTok shared her mistake in grabbing the wrong white powdery baking substance. In the 19-second clip, Neenscale relates how she used powdered sugar instead of flour for breading on some chicken cutlets, and didn't catch the error until the cutlets were out of the frying pan. "I tried a little piece, it tasted like a funnel cake," she said. "I'm like, 'Something ain't right,'" she says as her cellphone camera moves to the leftover breading material. "Yeah, because this is sugar, not flour." The brief clip went viral, and is now at more than two million views, enough to prompt The Sun, a British newspaper, to do a story on the woman.

Neenscale said the sweet-fried chicken was good. "My boyfriend put some hot sauce on them and they were fuego," she said. "Give it a try sometime ... they're great." There were some incredulous responses to the video, pointing out the plastic container was clearly labeled "powdered sugar," and also suggesting that Neenscale should have been able to smell and feel the difference between flour and powdered sugar. Neenscale admitted in The Sun that she didn't look at the label, and added, ”I just didn't feel the difference because I was relaxing, sipping some vino." But Neenscale also was praised on TikTok, some seeing her mistake as a shortcut to a chicken-and-waffles meal, and one viewer saying "a funnel cake coated chicken sounds like it slaps anyways."