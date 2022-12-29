A Car Crashed Into A Culver's And People Still Had To Work

Considering the shock this must have caused to employees and the introduction of a now gaping hole into the front of the restaurant, you would think this Culver's location would have opted to just call it a day. However, the Westfield Fire Department revealed that the restaurant would continue to run as usual because there was a second customer entrance (via CBS4Indy).

According to Indeed, the average employee at Culver's in Indiana makes about $13 per hour, which frankly doesn't seem like enough pay to deal with both the results of the accident and attempt to continue service as usual. Imagine trying to recover from the shock while a customer lists off endless toppings they want to be added to their custom concrete.

This is not the first time a car has crashed into a fast-food establishment. In South Brunswick, New Jersey, an airborne car crashed into a Wendy's seating area. Miraculously, there were no serious injuries in this accident either. At least the management at that Wendy's had the good sense to close.