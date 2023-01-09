Padma Lakshmi Called Out All Restaurant Owners After Noma's Closure

If you're keeping up with news from the food world, especially in the arena of fine dining, then you've probably heard that Noma is officially closing for good. This Copenhagen dining destination, a three-Michelin star eatery that was also named the best restaurant in the world on several occasions, was headed by chef René Redzepi. But Redzepi, who has previously copped to acting like a bully toward his staff, says that the restaurant's model "just doesn't work" in many ways — "Financially and emotionally, as an employer and as a human being" (via The New York Times).

Padma Lakshmi seems to agree. As a "Top Chef" host and judge and the star of "Taste the Nation," she is something of a fine dining expert. She's even dined at Noma. But Lakshmi recently took to Twitter to share her opinions about the restaurant's closure, and she seems to see it as a wake-up call for the fine dining industry as a whole. "Sad, but it makes sense," Lakshmi said. "This way of dining is totally unsustainable." But that's not all the "Top Chef" star had to say — and her Twitter followers had plenty to chime in with, too.