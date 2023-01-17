You'll Be Able To Get Starbucks Delivery In Every State By March 2023
Ever wonder how many Starbucks drinks are sold per day? According to StarbMag, it's an average of eight million. And, it looks like that number is about to get a lot bigger, too, because the famous coffee chain is now going nationwide with DoorDash. Starbucks just announced its plan to expand its delivery services to all 50 states by March 2023. Now, you don't even have to leave the house to sip on your daily coffee, which is definitely a win for remote workers.
According to the press release, Starbucks originally tested this idea last year in six major cities: Atlanta, Houston, Sacramento, Seattle, Portland, and New York City. Apparently, that launch was successful enough for the beverage mogul to take their delivery options to the next level. Starbucks' senior vice president of digital experiences, Brooke O'Berry, claims that this is a significant growth opportunity for Starbucks and the company partnered up with DoorDash for its best-in-class service.
95% of Starbucks menu will be on DoorDash
Starbucks' news statement ensures that all of their menu items will be delivered fresh with quality packaging solutions that account for spills and different temperature drinks). About 95% of the coffee giant's menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app. This innovative idea comes right after Starbucks rewards changed its previous system weeks before the new year.
Customers were not exactly happy with this sudden overhaul, as it will now cost more to redeem stars for free drinks and food offerings. Starbucks' new nationwide delivery is not the first time that the brand has made it easier to order. Earlier in 2022 it was announced that coffee fans can now place their orders for Starbucks curbside pickup at Target. It seems like the company is taking its own espresso shots with how rapidly it's expanding its availability (and we are definitely not complaining!).
Starbucks' rival, Dunkin' Donuts, already has a nationwide system with DoorDash in place since 2020, so maybe that has something to do with the new launch as well (per Dunkin' Donuts press release).