You'll Be Able To Get Starbucks Delivery In Every State By March 2023

Starbucks' news statement ensures that all of their menu items will be delivered fresh with quality packaging solutions that account for spills and different temperature drinks). About 95% of the coffee giant's menu items will be available for delivery and customization online or on DoorDash's app. This innovative idea comes right after Starbucks rewards changed its previous system weeks before the new year.

Customers were not exactly happy with this sudden overhaul, as it will now cost more to redeem stars for free drinks and food offerings. Starbucks' new nationwide delivery is not the first time that the brand has made it easier to order. Earlier in 2022 it was announced that coffee fans can now place their orders for Starbucks curbside pickup at Target. It seems like the company is taking its own espresso shots with how rapidly it's expanding its availability (and we are definitely not complaining!).

Starbucks' rival, Dunkin' Donuts, already has a nationwide system with DoorDash in place since 2020, so maybe that has something to do with the new launch as well (per Dunkin' Donuts press release).