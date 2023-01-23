The Biggest Challenge Christophe Rull Faced On Bake Squad - Exclusive

"Bake Squad" is back and ready to take on new challenges in the show's 2nd season. The show follows four premier bakers as they compete against one another to create fantastic and often physics-defying sweets and treats for their clients. In just seven hours, each of the members of the Bake Squad — Ashley Holt, Gonzo Jimenez, Maya-Camille Broussard, and Christophe Rull — must pull off incredible feats, guided by host Christina Tosi.

The 2nd season brought with it not only new challenges and successes but also trials and tribulations for each of the show's sweets experts, but pastry chef and chocolate expert Christophe Rull in particular was thrown some curveballs.

We got the chance to ask Christophe Rull about his time on "Bake Squad" in an exclusive interview. In it, he shared that just because you are a master baker does not mean that things go according to plan. One challenge in particular turned into a real puzzle.