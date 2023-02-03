Instagram Is Already Trolling Taco Bell's New Crispy Melt Taco
The higher-ups at Taco Bell certainly know how to drum up excitement for new and returning menu items. For example, the numerous returns of its beloved Nacho Fries are often accompanied by the debut of a new television commercial, typically featuring a few familiar faces. And who could forget about all the fanfare surrounding the return of the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza? Per Fast Company, it included not only a special onstage announcement by Doja Cat during her Coachella set last year, but also a star-studded musical featuring the "Say So" singer and Dolly Parton.
Yes, the T-Bell team certainly seems to have a tendency to go all out when announcing its menu updates. However, with the new Crispy Melt Taco — which Chew Boom reports is actually a re-release of the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco that initially debuted in 2021 — the brand took a slightly different approach. As one Redditor noticed this week, the chain quietly brought back the handheld item on February 2, which features all the traditional Taco Bell taco fixings and layers of both a three-cheese blend and melty nacho cheese on a freshly fried white corn shell.
The eatery opted for a simple Instagram post to announce the menu item's return which, despite not featuring any celebs, was still able to get fans eager to head to the drive-thru. However, excitement wasn't all that the upload was met with, as some followers took the opportunity to troll the eatery, instead.
Don't dish out what you can't take, Taco Bell
Taco Bell took a fairly straightforward approach to announcing the return of its Crispy Melt Tacos this week, simply taking to Instagram on February 2 to share a close-up photo of the cheesy handheld with the caption, "Fresh fried shell + hidden layer of cheese = Crispy Melt Taco." We can't imagine the chain's social media team expected to completely break the internet with the post — especially since it didn't feature an appearance from a high-profile celeb like Doja Cat or Dolly Parton (who's also a Taco Bell fan). However, we also can't imagine the chain expected the upload to get hijacked by trolls, either, but that's exactly what happened.
Within just 24 hours of going live, the post has been inundated with a number of slightly hostile comments, including one from Instagram user @coryelizabethc. "So it's a regular taco but cheese goes in the shell first?" they asked, while another expressed doubt that the Crispy Melt Taco's "freshly fried shell" would, indeed, be freshly fried. Meanwhile, one Instagram user vocalized their desire to see another discontinued menu item to make a return. "Ugh! Yawn. Bring back the volcano taco instead," they demanded.
Some Taco Bell fans on Twitter reacted in a similar manner after the chain tweeted yesterday about how "linguistically pure the name 'Crispy Melt Taco' is." However, considering that the chain took a swipe at its own followers earlier this week, we can't say we're entirely surprised.