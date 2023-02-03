Instagram Is Already Trolling Taco Bell's New Crispy Melt Taco

The higher-ups at Taco Bell certainly know how to drum up excitement for new and returning menu items. For example, the numerous returns of its beloved Nacho Fries are often accompanied by the debut of a new television commercial, typically featuring a few familiar faces. And who could forget about all the fanfare surrounding the return of the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza? Per Fast Company, it included not only a special onstage announcement by Doja Cat during her Coachella set last year, but also a star-studded musical featuring the "Say So" singer and Dolly Parton.

Yes, the T-Bell team certainly seems to have a tendency to go all out when announcing its menu updates. However, with the new Crispy Melt Taco — which Chew Boom reports is actually a re-release of the Cantina Crispy Melt Taco that initially debuted in 2021 — the brand took a slightly different approach. As one Redditor noticed this week, the chain quietly brought back the handheld item on February 2, which features all the traditional Taco Bell taco fixings and layers of both a three-cheese blend and melty nacho cheese on a freshly fried white corn shell.

The eatery opted for a simple Instagram post to announce the menu item's return which, despite not featuring any celebs, was still able to get fans eager to head to the drive-thru. However, excitement wasn't all that the upload was met with, as some followers took the opportunity to troll the eatery, instead.