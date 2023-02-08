Aldi's Heart-Shaped Cheesecakes Are As Adorable As They Sound

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and whether or not you think it's a made-up Hallmark holiday, or a time to pull out all the romantic stops, desserts are sure to take center stage. According to Food & Wine, Sweethearts Conversation Hearts were the top-selling Valentine's candy in 2022. Close on its heels were chocolates, specifically Hershey's Kisses and M&M's (via Candy Store). In addition to candies and roses, there are a bevy of sweet treats geared toward making your Valentine's day memorable and delicious. The real question is, do you spend time crafting the perfect Valentine's recipes at home, or do you pick up something at your local store?

If you choose to go the store-bought route, there are plenty of options that will make your Valentine swoon. Trader Joe's sells heart-shaped macarons that embrace the colors of the holiday, with cream-filled heart-shaped cookies (per Spoon University). Aldi is no stranger to offering holiday-themed foods for every major (and minor) holiday. In addition to offering tangible gifts like flower bouquets, the grocery chain has no shortage of adorable and yummy Valentine's treats.