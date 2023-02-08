Aldi's Heart-Shaped Cheesecakes Are As Adorable As They Sound
Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and whether or not you think it's a made-up Hallmark holiday, or a time to pull out all the romantic stops, desserts are sure to take center stage. According to Food & Wine, Sweethearts Conversation Hearts were the top-selling Valentine's candy in 2022. Close on its heels were chocolates, specifically Hershey's Kisses and M&M's (via Candy Store). In addition to candies and roses, there are a bevy of sweet treats geared toward making your Valentine's day memorable and delicious. The real question is, do you spend time crafting the perfect Valentine's recipes at home, or do you pick up something at your local store?
If you choose to go the store-bought route, there are plenty of options that will make your Valentine swoon. Trader Joe's sells heart-shaped macarons that embrace the colors of the holiday, with cream-filled heart-shaped cookies (per Spoon University). Aldi is no stranger to offering holiday-themed foods for every major (and minor) holiday. In addition to offering tangible gifts like flower bouquets, the grocery chain has no shortage of adorable and yummy Valentine's treats.
What's better than a personal cheesecake?
A look at Valentine's Day-themed cheesecakes from Aldi was shared Tuesday on Instagram, and fans of the chain are thrilled. The cheesecakes come in two flavors; chocolate truffle and strawberry swirl. What really makes these cheesecakes unique is that the cheesecakes are baked in the shape of a heart. Each cheesecake retails for $5.99, and while it's probably enough to share, there's no rule saying that you have to (via The Kitchn). People were quick to share their excitement, with one user writing, "Yes! Team Truffle!" and another commenting, "I need the chocolate one."
If you're looking for more Valentine's treats, we've collected 60 desserts sure to woo your sweetie for the holiday, including mini strawberry cheesecake bites and red velvet cheesecake brownies. And on the savory side, Aldi also sells heart-shaped pizzas. The shareable pizza is available to take and bake at home, so you can feel like you're doing some home cooking for your Valentine (per Passionate Penny Pincher). Your date will definitely feel the love with such a delicious dinner and dessert pairing.