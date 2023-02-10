Tom Colicchio Is Having Flashbacks To Top Chef's Scallopgate

As we near the March 9 premiere of "Top Chef" Season 20, fans and even judges are starting to wax nostalgic about the previous 20 seasons of the show (per Parade). Now that we know the big secret about what Top Chef 2023 will look like, it's easy to get caught up in the feels reminiscing about all the other seasons we've enjoyed as we gear up for the premiere. For those who haven't heard the big news, Season 20 of the long-running competition show is set to be a season like no other.

In this season, Bravo notes that eliminated and winning contestants from past seasons will compete against each other for another chance to win. But wait — there's more. The contestants will be coming from "Top Chef" iterations all around the globe, bringing together some of the best chefs in the world for a competition to beat all competitions. In honor of that international flair, this season will be filmed in London.

As fans and cast look back on 17 years of "Top Chef," judge Tom Colicchio had one less than happy memory to share via Twitter.