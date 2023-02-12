Why The Voice In Budweiser's Super Bowl 2023 Ad Sounds So Familiar

Almost as highly anticipated as the actual Super Bowl game are the high-budget Super Bowl commercials. Every year, fans look forward to the star-studded ads that range from hilarious to inspirational to nostalgic.

Most of those celebrities who star in these Super Bowl ads are all too happy have their faces front and center, promoting everything from crypto-currency to cars. (Although, controversial crypto-currency was nixed for the Super Bowl LVII.) This year, however, Budweiser got a celebrity to provide just a voice for its Super Bowl ad.

That guy sure sounds familiar — did you work out who it is? There's a huge hint when the voiceover mentions how "all people are six degrees of separation away from each other." Yep, that's a mega-famous actor slyly referencing the '90s game that bears his name, using it to show how folks of all walks are apparently connected by their love of Bud.