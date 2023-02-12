Molson Coors Finally Chose Its Favorite Beer For Its Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Beer commercials during the Super Bowl are nothing new. After all, beer and football go together like ... peanut butter and jelly, salt and pepper, ham and brie.

But Molson Coors' Super Bowl LVII ad veers from the norm. And according to Forbes, not even Molson Coors' CEO knew what brand would end up in top of the company's 30-second spot. St. Jacques Marketing was tasked with creating the ad, working in tandem with betting platform DraftKings to integrate a gambling pool into the whole process. There was apparently a $500,000 pool for fans to bet on details about the ad.

The 2023 Super Bowl is the first to take place in a state where sports betting is legal, and integrating wagers into ad structure seems like a natural next step. Bets can be placed on elements extraneous to the game (such as how many seconds the National Anthem will last or how the coin toss will end. So why not bet on the commercials, too? But for Molson Coors, the biggest question was which beer the ad spot was actually for.