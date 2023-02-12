Pepsi's 2023 Super Bowl Ad Was Super Disappointing

Pepsi has historically delivered celebrity-packed, feature film caliber ads, with celebrities like Ray Charles, Cardi B, and Britney Spears joining Crawford, who reprised her role in a 2018 Pepsi commercial. This year's Pepsi ad featured actors Ben Stiller and Steve Martin in an ad campaign called "Great Acting or Great Taste?" The actors, who appear in separate ads, play multiple characters with a nod to former roles throughout their careers, posing the question of whether or not you can discern between their great acting and the great taste of Pepsi Zero Sugar. The answer? You need to try the soda yourself, of course.

Frito-Lay's North America CMO Brett O'Brien said they wanted this ad campaign to "deliver something fun, entertaining and memorable." Stiller's Zoolander steals the show in his ad, giving the camera his signature blue steel look, with one Twitter user saying, "who could have thought that derek zoolander is such a good actor." However, not everybody was a fan of the commercial, with many finding it disappointing. One user noted, "The f*** this have to do with Pepsi." Another wrote, "Did Pepsi spend millions of dollars on Super Bowl ads just to have Ben Stiller and Steve Martin tell me there's a possibility their new soda absolutely sucks, and the only way to know is to...try it??"