Diddy's Booze During The Uber Super Bowl 2023 Ad Would Seriously Put A Dent In Your Savings

Multi-hyphenate star and media mogul Diddy is no stranger to the finer things of life. He spent the '90s with iconic videos like "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," putting the joy of excess wealth on full display.

With Diddy's reported $1 billion net worth, everything he does can be expected to be over-the-top. And his appearance in Uber's Super Bowl 2023 ad is no exception.

The ad features hitmakers Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, and more assembled to help him create the perfect hit for the company's Uber One program. Although many eyes were rightfully on the star cameos, fans with a trained look couldn't help but notice the pricey bottles of booze Diddy lined his desk with.