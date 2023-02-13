Diddy's Booze During The Uber Super Bowl 2023 Ad Would Seriously Put A Dent In Your Savings
Multi-hyphenate star and media mogul Diddy is no stranger to the finer things of life. He spent the '90s with iconic videos like "Can't Nobody Hold Me Down," putting the joy of excess wealth on full display.
With Diddy's reported $1 billion net worth, everything he does can be expected to be over-the-top. And his appearance in Uber's Super Bowl 2023 ad is no exception.
The ad features hitmakers Montell Jordan, Donna Lewis, Kelis, and more assembled to help him create the perfect hit for the company's Uber One program. Although many eyes were rightfully on the star cameos, fans with a trained look couldn't help but notice the pricey bottles of booze Diddy lined his desk with.
Diddy's top-tier tequila
When you're a boss like Diddy, you make millions from owning a premium Vodka brand like Cîroc (per Business Insider). Even better, you can partner with power players like Diageo to market ultra-premium tequila brands like Deleón, all while doing a commercial for Uber (via Beverage Daily).
In Uber's Super Bowl LVII ad, Diddy casually lines his desk with bottles of Cîroc and a bottle of Deleón valued at $1,000.
If that's outside your budget, not every bottle is as pricey. The brand features five distinct offerings ranging from $120 to $1,000. The tequila has amassed a dedicated following in elite circles, but with this new partnership, its customer base could expand.