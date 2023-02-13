Ben Affleck's Super Bowl 2023 Outtakes Are Better Than The Dunkin' Commercial

People love watching outtakes from various shows, especially if the stars are usually serious or dramatic and break character. This year's Dunkin' Super Bowl commercial featured Ben Affleck as a drive-thru operator and many on social media proclaimed it as their favorite ad of the night. It also produced some hilarious outtakes.

Often photographed holding a Dunkin' coffee, the "Good Will Hunting" actor surprised fans in Medford, Massachusetts when they discovered that Affleck was the voice behind the intercom taking their orders in the drive-thru. One fan photographed the actor in his full Dunkin' uniform and headset handing her an order. Lisa Mackey posted the photo to Instagram, thanking the actor and his wife, Jennifer Lopez, for her order. In the full commercial, Affleck serves customers until confronted by JLo, who asks him what he's doing. While she appears perplexed by his activities, she still asks for a glazed donut.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the donut chain had not planned on running a Super Bowl commercial. It was actually Affleck who helped them make the decision. Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson said that they made the decision after seeing the results from "filming himself working a drive-through shift at a location near his hometown of Boston" (per WSJ).