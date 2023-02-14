Heinz Is Debuting 3 Unique Mayo Combination Flavors In UK Supermarkets

Sometimes you want the traditional, creamy taste of straight-up mayonnaise, and sometimes you want a little something more. If the aioli craze of the past few years has taught us anything, it's that. After all, while technically made with olive oil instead of mayonnaise's vegetable oil, aioli is often in reality nothing more than garlicky mayo. While flavored mayo might seem a little curious, how many times have you come across something like chipotle aioli on a menu?

Flavor-seekers might welcome flavored aiolis as wild as black olive, rosemary, or even cilantro lime. But as a Mashed survey we conducted about various types of flavored mayo showed us, when the label says "mayonnaise," Americans' favorite flavor is still good old plain. But the idea of making the classic condiment taste different isn't so crazy across the pond, where Heinz has launched a new line of three varieties of flavored mayo, according to The Manc. We've got the scoop (or the dip, if you will) on these new flavored spreads.