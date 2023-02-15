The Worst Ways To Make A Cauliflower Sandwich, According To A Chick-Fil-A Chef - Exclusive

If you've been lucky enough to get your hands on a cauliflower sandwich from Chick-fil-A, then chances are, you get the hype. If you're like most of the country who has to wait until the brand-new veggie-forward sandwich makes its way to locations nationwide, then let us be the first to tell you — you're in for a treat. This sandwich is Chick-fil-A's first foray into plant-based entrees, and after nearly five years of development and testing, the chicken chain has achieved quite a feat: creating a vegetable sandwich that is completely on par with its famous original chicken sandwich.

How exactly did the chain do it? "A lot of trial and error," according to its Lead Culinary Developer, Chef Stuart Tracy, who spoke with Mashed during a recent visit to Chick-fil-A's test kitchen to be one of the first to try the new menu item. Tracy confirmed that the company tried and tested nearly every veggie imaginable before determining that cauliflower was the best base for a Chick-fil-A plant-forward entree. But if you're familiar with this trendy vegetable, then you know just how versatile it is, which is both a blessing and a curse when you're designing a new menu concept from the ground up. "It's tricky because it's such a natural product, and it grows how it wants to grow," said Tracy, adding that there were lots of things to consider when it came to turning this sandwich from idea to reality.

It wasn't a simple task determining the best way to prepare cauliflower to delight the taste buds of Chick-fil-A fans. But somehow, the chain figured it out. Along the way, Chef Tracy confirmed he also discovered the worst possible ways to make a cauliflower sandwich.