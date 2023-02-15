How Ben Affleck's Family Really Feels About His Love For Dunkin'
For anyone who wasn't up to speed on their Ben Affleck trivia, the commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII made it clear: Affleck is a huge fan of Dunkin'. The "Batman" star loves the coffee giant so much that in the ad, he happily jumped behind the drive-thru window of a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts to help (and heckle) unsuspecting drivers trying to get their morning joe.
Dunkin' Donuts has been a favorite coffee shop in New England since the first location opened in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. The state has over 1,100 locations, with 85 in the Boston area alone. So it should come as no surprise that Affleck, who grew up in Cambridge, has spent his life drinking and snacking at Dunkin'. In an interview with People, he shares that regular trips to the chain were "the thing that everybody did."
In the ad, though not amused to learn her husband has been sneaking out to sling breakfast sandwiches and coffee, Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez nevertheless shares Affleck's love of Dunkin' — for their glazed donuts in particular. Naturally, the question on everyone's mind is, does the entire Affleck family love Dunkin' as much as Ben does?
For Ben Affleck's kids, their dad's Dunkin' love is a bit of a mystery
In a post-Super Bowl interview with People, Ben Affleck confessed that his three children (from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner) are not Dunkin' fans like he is. Though the shops were practically on every street corner is his hometown, there are only 15 locations in all of Los Angeles where his children live. They do at least put up with Affleck's Dunkin' devotion, he says, "which is the best you can hope for as the parent of adolescents."
One Affleck family member who definitely does understand Ben's love for the chain is Casey Affleck, who was photographed juggling Dunkin' iced coffees and dozens of donuts in the days before his older brother's wedding to Jennifer Lopez. Casey also starred in a Dunkin'-themed sketch for "Saturday Night Live" (via YouTube). No doubt drawing on their shared childhood experience of spending a lot of time at Dunkin', Casey busts out a thick, Boston accent as a local who fights, smokes, and pretty much lives at the store: "I f***in' love Dunkin', guy. Whatta ya talkin' about?"
Affleck and Dunkin' fans alike would undoubtedly love to see this story expanded. Let's have Ben and Casey's parents visit Ben's Medford drive-thru in the next ad, maybe get some cousins in there, too. And have his kids show up to order him back home instead of J-Lo!