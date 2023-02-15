How Ben Affleck's Family Really Feels About His Love For Dunkin'

For anyone who wasn't up to speed on their Ben Affleck trivia, the commercial that aired during Super Bowl LVII made it clear: Affleck is a huge fan of Dunkin'. The "Batman" star loves the coffee giant so much that in the ad, he happily jumped behind the drive-thru window of a Dunkin' in Medford, Massachusetts to help (and heckle) unsuspecting drivers trying to get their morning joe.

Dunkin' Donuts has been a favorite coffee shop in New England since the first location opened in Quincy, Massachusetts in 1948. The state has over 1,100 locations, with 85 in the Boston area alone. So it should come as no surprise that Affleck, who grew up in Cambridge, has spent his life drinking and snacking at Dunkin'. In an interview with People, he shares that regular trips to the chain were "the thing that everybody did."

In the ad, though not amused to learn her husband has been sneaking out to sling breakfast sandwiches and coffee, Affleck's wife Jennifer Lopez nevertheless shares Affleck's love of Dunkin' — for their glazed donuts in particular. Naturally, the question on everyone's mind is, does the entire Affleck family love Dunkin' as much as Ben does?