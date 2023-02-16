KFC's Popcorn Chicken Is Still Kind Of On The Menu, But Everyone's Angry

The headliners of the new Kentucky Fried Chicken lineup include a duo of crispy chicken wraps. Both versions will be have an extra crispy chicken tender and be served in a warm tortilla. One will have mayonnaise and pickles, and the other will be topped with spicy sauce, coleslaw, and pickles. KFC director Brittany Wilson did speak to the future, assuring fried chicken lovers that the management team is "making room for some new and exciting menu additions this spring and beyond," per USA Today.

Wilson told Yahoo! that the decision to bring wraps back to the menu was made in part because of insistence from KFC fans on social media. Other fans are taking to social media to loudly proclaim their dissatisfaction. One Facebook user commented on the page of a Los Angeles KFC location saying, "Wraps??? You guys discontinue the tremendous Popcorn Chicken and add Wraps??? Man you guys do NOT understand your audience anymore." Others used this moment to make an impassioned plea for the return of the potato wedges KFC pulled off the menu back in 2019.

A silver lining does exist. Kentucky Fried Chicken has been testing a new chicken nugget recipe at locations in Charlotte, North Carolina. Though this has not yet been confirmed, if the chicken nuggets do go national, they may become the new KFC star.