KFC's Popcorn Chicken Is Still Kind Of On The Menu, But Everyone's Angry
Kentucky Fried Chicken is making some serious changes. The fast food restaurant is removing several items to focus on consistency and customer service. Brittany Wilson, director of the United States arm of KFC, discussed the revamped strategy saying, "We've narrowed down options for customers, making it easier for them to decide what to order and focusing on menu items that we do best," reports USA Today.
The list of nixed items includes the Nashville hot sauce, strawberry lemonade, chocolate chip cookies, Kentucky Fried Chicken wings, and the popcorn chicken. With popcorn chicken phasing out of the menu, KFC fans are concerned and confused because the change begs a very important question: What is going to become of the popular KFC Famous Bowls? The bowls consist of mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, and of course, popcorn chicken. While there has been quite a bit of speculation, Brittany Wilson confirmed to USA Today that the bowls will remain on the menu, popcorn chicken and all.
KFC is adding new items, and people have mixed feelings
The headliners of the new Kentucky Fried Chicken lineup include a duo of crispy chicken wraps. Both versions will be have an extra crispy chicken tender and be served in a warm tortilla. One will have mayonnaise and pickles, and the other will be topped with spicy sauce, coleslaw, and pickles. KFC director Brittany Wilson did speak to the future, assuring fried chicken lovers that the management team is "making room for some new and exciting menu additions this spring and beyond," per USA Today.
Wilson told Yahoo! that the decision to bring wraps back to the menu was made in part because of insistence from KFC fans on social media. Other fans are taking to social media to loudly proclaim their dissatisfaction. One Facebook user commented on the page of a Los Angeles KFC location saying, "Wraps??? You guys discontinue the tremendous Popcorn Chicken and add Wraps??? Man you guys do NOT understand your audience anymore." Others used this moment to make an impassioned plea for the return of the potato wedges KFC pulled off the menu back in 2019.
A silver lining does exist. Kentucky Fried Chicken has been testing a new chicken nugget recipe at locations in Charlotte, North Carolina. Though this has not yet been confirmed, if the chicken nuggets do go national, they may become the new KFC star.