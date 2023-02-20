What Really Went Down In The Final Dinner Service, According To Alex Belew - Exclusive

It's fruitless to ask Alex Belew for a play-by-play of the finale; a lot of the service "is blacked out" in his mind. "I remember talking to my mom and my wife, and they were like, 'Everything seemed fine until the very end.' Then they were [like], 'Your entire demeanor changed, and you seemed like you had lost everything. I was like, 'It all fell apart.'"

The Southern chef attributes his minor mental meltdown to pace. Gordon Ramsay let his team know that Dafne Mejia was on track to get her last two tickets out. Belew, on the other hand, was turning food around at the expo. "We had an issue with a piece of fried chicken and a hush puppy ... we had a few steaks that were undercooked, a piece of raw chicken," he recounted. "We kept pushing, and at some point, they were like, 'Dafne's going to finish first.'"

The chef may have been internally shaken, but he didn't tell his team that. That's why Belew thinks Ramsay unlocked his door at the end." I think what Gordon saw was that I never lost my composure. I never got mad. I never lost the drive," Belew reflected to Mashed. "I kept pushing the team to crank out great food no matter the speed bumps, and that's what we did."

