Guy Fieri Had Never Seen Food Network Before Becoming Their Next Star

Guy Fieri is among the first people you think of when looking for content on Food Network. His hit shows like "Guy's Grocery Games" and "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and eponymous restaurants like Guy Fieri's Flavortown Kitchen ensure that he's never out of the public consciousness for long. In an industry stuffed with well-known, critically acclaimed figures like Chef Gordon Ramsay and the late Anthony Bourdain, it isn't easy to stay on people's minds much less maintain your status as a consistent star for a food-leaning network. His charismatic image and bold aesthetic would prove to be a staple on Food Network, and now Fieri has spent more than a decade exposing the public to a plethora of comfort food they could never have imagined.

However, Fieri didn't start in food as a celebrity. Some skills and a little bit of luck were involved in his career journey, which involved an early job selling mufflers and opening his first-ever restaurant. Fieri makes use of a public persona many will recognize industry-wide as a winning formula that gave a "Flavortown" facelift to the more traditional and played-out cooking show offerings of the past. As it turns out, the reason he was able to bring such a fresh perspective to mainstream food TV may have been because he wasn't actually very familiar with it.