Costco's Kirkland Signature Cold Brew Recall, Explained

According to the statement to Costco members, the company's cold brew has been recalled because of a "potential risk of foreign material contamination (a bolt being in a can)." Berner Food & Beverage estimates that there are, "potentially 3 impacted cans out of approximately 3.4M cans produced," so while the risk that you have a bolt in your can isn't particularly high, returning the cold brew will lead to a full refund, and it's the safest option.

Thankfully, the notice explains that no injuries have been caused by any potential bolts in the cans, but if you have any cold brews still sitting around, it's best to bring them back to the store. Only some cold brew cans are impacted by the recall, so check the "best if used by" date on the box or the cans of cold brew. Dates from October 19, 2023 to October 27, 2023 should be returned to your local Costco for a refund.

Plus, while you're checking the dates on your store-bought coffee, take a peek at your Starbucks products because the coffee chain's bottled Vanilla Frappuccino is also being recalled. In the meantime, make this easy cold brew coffee at home, and add syrups for some extra flavor and sweetness.