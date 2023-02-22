A New Twist On The Got Milk? Ads Will Be Plant-Based And Filled With Nepo Babies

There's a new plant-based milk on the scene, and it's getting a big celebrity boost in a series of ads just announced this week. Joining its line of soy, coconut, and oat milks, Silk just released NextMilk, a blend of plant milks that features the nutrients and richness of dairy milk but with less sugar and no dairy or gluten.

To get the word out, Silk is taking a throwback approach. The brand's new ads pay homage to the classic 1990s "Got Milk?" ads from the dairy industry that featured famous faces with prominent milk mustaches. The impressive roster included everyone from Harrison Ford to Britney Spears to Bart Simpson. Silk hopes to mine that advertising gold with a new generation of celebs: The recently-dubbed "nepo babies," or children of show-biz families.

Silk launched their first NextMilk ad on Instagram featuring Brooklyn Beckham with that familiar milk mustache (only plant-based this time) and People shares that Ella Travolta and Sailor Brinkley-Cook will also join the lineup. All three told People that they're committed to plant-based lifestyles — that's partly why Silk turned to them, but there's another reason why these stars are excited to recreate the ads.