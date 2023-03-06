McDonald's Might Be Coming For Wendy's With New Lemonade

McDonald's knows how to stir up the drama when it comes to fast food feud controversies. In 2022, McDonald's ignited a sign war with the neighboring Dairy Queen. While McDonald's provoked the sign war, Dairy Queen got the last laugh when it touted its ice cream-making capability, taking a hit at the ice cream machines that are almost always broken. When McDonald's isn't provoking the flame, other fast food rivals are quick to throw some shade at McDonald's.

One of McDonald's most well-known rivals is the fast food giant Wendy's. Aside from making square burgers and Frostys, Wendy's is known for lighting the internet up with savage tweets and takedowns. When IHOP changed its acronym to IHOB, with the B standing for burgers, Wendy's took it as a personal slight. It called out the chain for stepping into burger territory while still working on crafting pancakes. Wendy's called out McDonald's breakfast, specifically the eggs, touting that its eggs are always hand-cracked. McDonald's isn't one to take things lying down, and its newest release may be a direct hit at a favorite Wendy's item.