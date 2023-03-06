McDonald's Might Be Coming For Wendy's With New Lemonade
McDonald's knows how to stir up the drama when it comes to fast food feud controversies. In 2022, McDonald's ignited a sign war with the neighboring Dairy Queen. While McDonald's provoked the sign war, Dairy Queen got the last laugh when it touted its ice cream-making capability, taking a hit at the ice cream machines that are almost always broken. When McDonald's isn't provoking the flame, other fast food rivals are quick to throw some shade at McDonald's.
One of McDonald's most well-known rivals is the fast food giant Wendy's. Aside from making square burgers and Frostys, Wendy's is known for lighting the internet up with savage tweets and takedowns. When IHOP changed its acronym to IHOB, with the B standing for burgers, Wendy's took it as a personal slight. It called out the chain for stepping into burger territory while still working on crafting pancakes. Wendy's called out McDonald's breakfast, specifically the eggs, touting that its eggs are always hand-cracked. McDonald's isn't one to take things lying down, and its newest release may be a direct hit at a favorite Wendy's item.
Lemonade may ignite a new fast food feud
Like most other fast food chains, McDonald's offers a bevy of drinks to complement your meal. Any soda aficionado knows that McDonald's Coke tastes better than other Coke. The chain already offers a large selection of Coca-Cola beverages but is adding to a summer staple to its drink repertoire: freshly squeezed lemonade. A restaurant adding a summer drink normally wouldn't be completely out of the ordinary, but the addition of fresh lemonade may be a direct hit at Wendy's all-natural lemonade. A viral Tiktok video shows an employee sipping the new lemonade and sharing the drink will be available on March 8. In the video, the user shares that the drink tastes sweet and doesn't have an aftertaste.
Wendy's offers three flavors of lemonade on its menu, including all-natural lemon, strawberry, and pineapple mango. Its all-natural lemonade doesn't contain preservatives or artificial ingredients and its strawberry flavor contains real strawberries. McDonald's new lemonade is made with real lemon juice, including pulp, and cane sugar. The new McDonald's lemonade will be available in-store, at the drive-thru, and available to order on the app and for delivery. One person may have already ignited a feud, writing on the TikTok video, "Wendy's lemonade is the best."