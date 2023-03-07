KitKat Teases A New Chocolate-Flavored Breakfast Cereal On Twitter

It can be an exciting moment when two of your favorites team up, and if you're a KitKat connoisseur, you're in for a treat. The cereal world has been expanding for years to include popular tastes from your childhood – take the Cosmic Brownie cereal from 2021, for example. Just like the famous Little Debbie, the brownie-based cereal was topped with candy-coated pieces of chocolate. In June 2019, the realms of Sour Patch Kids and cereal were combined into a special breakfast offering at many retailers across the country. At the time, there were some concerns regarding a sour variety of cereal. "Uhmm I like sour patch kids but not as a cereal," one Twitter user wrote.

The upcoming cereal isn't the only thing KitKat is up to. The company officially rolled out a vegan KitKat variety of its candy to several countries across the globe. Dubbed KitKat V, the plant-based candy debuted in 2021 but wasn't available in the United States; while the treat is made by Nestlé across the globe, it's made by Hershey's in the U.S. so not all items are produced in both markets. Now, another breakfast-inspired product is coming to stores across the pond.