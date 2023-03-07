Oreo Is Releasing A Thief-Proof Ice Cream Freezer For $10

At Mashed, we believe in giving our fellow ice cream lovers the benefit of the doubt. Have faith that others will respect what is yours and what is theirs. The folks at Oreo, however, have heard it all before: "So-and-so would never take my Oreo ice cream treat." Until it happens. After all, who can resist Oreos swimming in ice cream? The company, hoping to help preserve family relationships, foster lifelong friendships, and maintain a happy office environment, has a suggestion for keeping your frozen treats safe: Oreo & Chill, then lock it up.

Oreo's protect-and-display freezer is designed to protect its new ice cream products, released last year. Goodies include the company's ice cream tubs, ice cream sandwiches, chocolate covered bars, and ice cream cones, and of course, Oreos themselves — if you like them cold. All of these new freezable treats come on the heels of Oreo's newest cookie flavor, the limited edition Most OREO OREO cookies-and-cream flavor.

So how can you snag the sweet freezer for yourself? Oreo is holding a giveaway the same week that the famous cookie celebrates its 111th birthday.