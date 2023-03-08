Pizza Hut Is Going Back To The '90s With The Return Of Mini Basketballs

It's hard to believe that kids born in the 1990s are smashing their way into their late and early 30s (especially for those of us who fit in that group). Many are looking for some resemblance of the "simpler times" they presumably had, which is why nostalgia marketing works so well. If only for a moment, reintroduced products offer a window into one's past. "People become especially nostalgic when they are anxious about the present and, especially, the future. The past is safe because it is completely predictable," Hamilton Professor of Marketing Strategy at the Kellogg School of Management Gregory Carpenter explained (via Forbes).

When it comes to Pizza Hut, you probably think of traditional red roofs and uniquely styled lamps. You likely also remember the famed red cups, which the brand sold on its website in 2021 as a four-pack for $10 — they instantly sold out. It doesn't seem like the cups are making a return as of now, but there is another piece of Pizza Hut nostalgia you won't want to miss out on.