Miller Lite Is On A Mission To Make Amends For Decades Of Misogynistic Ads

Did you know that women, not men, are the original brewmasters? Despite an industry that for decades has promoted itself as a masculine operation, for thousands of years it was women who brewed all the beer, from the ancient societies of Egypt and South America to Renaissance-era Europe to early America. That fact has fallen into obscurity in recent centuries where the norm has been to heavily market beer to men, including with ads objectifying women. Miller Lite calls this "the bad $#!t" and in a statement has announced a new campaign for Women's History Month to change the narrative and create "good $#!t" to help female brewers, in the most literal sense.

Miller Lite's video about this new initiative features "Broad City" writer and star Ilana Glazer. Standing in a room filled with hundreds of sexist beer posters and ads, Glazer says in exasperation, "Look at this s***! It's time beer made it up to women." To that end, Miller Lite has been buying back this old beer ephemera, their own as well as from other beer brands, and turning it all into s*** — as in fertilizer.