Mod Pizza Is Trying To Create Tacos Out Of Pizza

MOD Pizza introduced its pocket pies just in time for Pi Day, which is a cute bit of marketing even if the non-circular shape means that you can't calculate their circumference by multiplying the diameter by 3.14. Nor is the idea of folded, filled pizza dough particularly innovative — just ask calzones and strombolis. The former has been around since 18th century, while the latter was invented in the 1950s. More recently, Papa John's debuted the papadia while Pizza Hut introduced the pizza melt. Both, like MOD's pocket pies, are folded rather than crimped, although the pocket pies do look more like tacos.

Still, why shouldn't MOD Pizza get in on the foldover pizza game? If its pies are anything like the rest of its pizza lineup, they'll probably be a pretty high-quality product. They come in three flavors: four cheese, chicken bacon ranch, and Italiano, a veritable kitchen sink of a pie made with both white and red sauces along with mozzarella and parmesan cheeses, pepperoni, salami, arugula, basil, roast peppers, and tomatoes. The pies are priced between $7.99 and $9.56 depending on location, and if you want to give them a try, you've got the standard limited-but-unspecified time in which to do so. They should be available at least through the end of May, though, since there's a pocket pie meal deal, $9.99 for a pie and a drink, that runs from March 27 through May 29.