Starbucks, McDonald's Top The World's Most Valuable Food Chains

Starbucks and McDonald's were ranked the most valuable chain restaurants for 2023. According to the "Restaurants 25" report from consultancy group Brand Finance, these two food giants handily held the first two spots for the seventh year running despite challenges due to the Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain constraints, and inflation. Brand Finance looks at a number of factors to determine the overall value and strength of the brand.

Even though these two brands are clearly the front runners when compared to other restaurant chains in the top five like Kentucky Fried Chicken, Domino's, and Subway, there is not much competition between the two. Since 2022, Starbucks' value increased by 17% to $53.4 billion, further widening the gap between the coffee powerhouse and its golden-arched rival. McDonald's value actually decreased by 7% to $36.9 billion.

McDonald's, a restaurant chain based on low-priced offerings, really struggled with increased costs along its supply chain. The chain opted to up prices on popular items, like Big Macs and fries, to offset those higher commodity costs and inflation-related price hikes. While this did bolster earnings, the brand value suffered. Consumers place a lot of importance on McDonald's being an affordable brand.