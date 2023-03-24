Panera Bread Wants You To Pay With Your ... Palm?
In this digitally focused age, things are constantly changing. Whether for better or worse is entirely up to each individual. Upon their development in 1950, credit cards began accompanying cash as a primary form of payment. In 1959, credit card numbers were imprinted into carbon slips, signed, and sent to the bank. In 1970, cards transitioned to the magnetic stripe method, and in 2015, the chip system was implemented in the United States, despite the fact it was first invented in 1975 France. Google Pay was accepted as early as 2011, with Apple Pay following in 2014.
Now, Amazon has created an alternative way to pay that's likely to be controversial among potential users. Amazon One, a palm-reading payment system, has rolled out at two Panera locations in St. Louis, with plans to spread to additional stores in the near future. Upon sign-up, Amazon connects the customer to a palm print, which is then used to reveal their credit card number for payment. When used, Panera employees will be able to access your name, your favorite menu items, and loyalty programs, if you're a member. Panera SVP and Chief Digital Officer George Hanson told TechCrunch that this will make customers' experiences much better, explaining it's "more efficient and personalized ... contactless, fast, and secure." The kicker is, will diners feel comfortable using it?
Amazon promises the technology is secure
Those worried about palm payments at Panera restaurants might feel comforted by reading the explanation from Amazon One. When discussing security and privacy, the company claims it keeps palm readings as protected as other personal data, such as addresses and credit card info. It also promises that your identity isn't stored, so it can only be accessed when your palm is scanned. Furthermore, nobody could steal your account, because it's formulated to match your palm only.
Previously, palm payments were introduced to Whole Foods, receiving mixed reviews from folks on Reddit. Last year, one user joked that the payment system was a sign of armageddon. Another comment against the system reads, "They are trying to monopolize your data. They need to be stopped." Some, though, weren't concerned with the news. "I'm no expert, but I don't think Amazon would roll out something like this if it wasn't secure, just because it would cost them a lot of money if it goes horribly wrong," one commenter wrote.
Do you think you'll be using your palm to pay as the system expands to more Panera locations? The chain plans to have palm payments in 10 to 20 restaurants in St. Louis and Seattle by the end of the year. Per a news release from Amazon, customers will also be able to access their MyPanera loyalty program rewards through the palm payment system.