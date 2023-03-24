Panera Bread Wants You To Pay With Your ... Palm?

Those worried about palm payments at Panera restaurants might feel comforted by reading the explanation from Amazon One. When discussing security and privacy, the company claims it keeps palm readings as protected as other personal data, such as addresses and credit card info. It also promises that your identity isn't stored, so it can only be accessed when your palm is scanned. Furthermore, nobody could steal your account, because it's formulated to match your palm only.

Previously, palm payments were introduced to Whole Foods, receiving mixed reviews from folks on Reddit. Last year, one user joked that the payment system was a sign of armageddon. Another comment against the system reads, "They are trying to monopolize your data. They need to be stopped." Some, though, weren't concerned with the news. "I'm no expert, but I don't think Amazon would roll out something like this if it wasn't secure, just because it would cost them a lot of money if it goes horribly wrong," one commenter wrote.

Do you think you'll be using your palm to pay as the system expands to more Panera locations? The chain plans to have palm payments in 10 to 20 restaurants in St. Louis and Seattle by the end of the year. Per a news release from Amazon, customers will also be able to access their MyPanera loyalty program rewards through the palm payment system.