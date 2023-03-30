Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Donuts Are Returning For Two Days In April

Something is dropping at Krispy Kreme, but it isn't leaves from trees or temperatures on the thermostat. Instead, the traditionally fall-based pumpkin spice original glazed donut is returning for April Fool's Day — though this is no laughing matter. On April 1 and 2 only, the donut will be available in-store and on the Krispy Kreme app at participating locations.

On March 29, the brand hinted at the donut's arrival in the style of a Saturday Night Live Poster, with three sticky notes reading "April 1," "Pumpkin," and "Spice?" Perhaps recognizing the release date as April Fool's Day, some commenters didn't believe the announcement was real. "Don't tease us!" one user wrote with an angry emoji. "April fools!" another called out. The following day, though, the brand officially broke the news, captioning the tweet, "Kidding not kidding." However, this wasn't enough for some fans, as many are continuing to be skeptics of the seemingly too-good-to-be-true announcement.