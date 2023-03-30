Krispy Kreme's Pumpkin Spice Donuts Are Returning For Two Days In April
Something is dropping at Krispy Kreme, but it isn't leaves from trees or temperatures on the thermostat. Instead, the traditionally fall-based pumpkin spice original glazed donut is returning for April Fool's Day — though this is no laughing matter. On April 1 and 2 only, the donut will be available in-store and on the Krispy Kreme app at participating locations.
On March 29, the brand hinted at the donut's arrival in the style of a Saturday Night Live Poster, with three sticky notes reading "April 1," "Pumpkin," and "Spice?" Perhaps recognizing the release date as April Fool's Day, some commenters didn't believe the announcement was real. "Don't tease us!" one user wrote with an angry emoji. "April fools!" another called out. The following day, though, the brand officially broke the news, captioning the tweet, "Kidding not kidding." However, this wasn't enough for some fans, as many are continuing to be skeptics of the seemingly too-good-to-be-true announcement.
Many believe it's an April Fool's Joke
Despite the confirmation from Krispy Kreme, swarms of fans are side-eyeing the company due to the date in which the pumpkin spice donuts are making their two-day return. Under the March 30 tweet, comments have emerged such as, "Ok, this is pretty important — kidding or not kidding?" and, "Oh April fools ... Never knew this day would hurt like this. Lol." Other commenters are calling Krispy Kreme "sus" and "a tease." Facebook users felt similar, with one writing, "This is just a mean joke." Along with the mass amount of doubters, there are consumers simply begging for the announcement to be true.
Assuming Krispy Kreme stays true to its word, the pumpkin spice original glazed donut will be available this Saturday and Sunday, April 1 and 2. It's important to note the glazed variety will be the only version available at this time, so fans of the pumpkin spice cake donut and pumpkin spice cheesecake-filled donut must wait until fall. However, that shouldn't be too hard, as you already expected to anyway.