Tournament Of Champions Season 4 Finale: Who Came Out On Top?

By now, food fans are likely familiar with Guy Fieri's umpteenth Food Network series, "Tournament of Champions." Like many of Fieri's other shows, ToC takes a group of professional chefs and makes them go head-to-head in some out-of-the-box cooking challenges. For the show's fourth season, Fieri brought on 32 chefs from the east and west coasts, and after eight weeks of fiery competition, one chef walked away with $100,000. Spoiler alert: That chef was none other than Mei Lin, the 2014 winner of "Top Chef."

In her first match of the finale, Lin took on chef Jet Tila and bested him by three points with her grilled partridge and risotto. She then faced chef Maneet Chauhan, winning by only two points with Persian lamb stew and lamb tartare. Although Lin may not have as extensive a televised culinary background as some of her competitors (particularly the other finalists), she proved that she still has her competitive edge after seven years of judging (rather than participating in) food TV contests.