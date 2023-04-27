Baskin Robbins New Strawberry Dragonfruit Is Giving Us May Fever

Summertime has become synonymous with easy days lounging on the porch and eating and drinking the best produce the season has to offer. Fresh fruits like berries and melons are at their peak during the warm summer months, making it the perfect time to indulge in fresh fruit cocktails, popsicles, and of course, ice cream. When it comes to summertime ice cream, major ice cream retailers pull out all the stops for delicious, limited-time flavors. Baskin Robbins, in particular, enjoys getting into the spirit of things, with their Flavor of the Month promotion, which consists of a new flavor doled out 12 times per year.

This year, in preparation for summer, the chain announced that its May flavor of the month will be Strawberry Dragonfruit. The summery flavor is designed to instill paradise vibes, while the hot pink color of the ice cream may help customers feel like they're on their favorite faraway vacation. Strawberry is a flavor most people know and love, and while dragon fruit is popular in tropical locations, it's not as mainstream. Along with a new ice cream flavor for May, Baskin Robbins is ringing in the warm weather with some additional deals and promotions.