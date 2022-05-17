Blue Bell Ice Cream Brought Back This Favorite Summer Flavor

It's clear that there's a large fanbase for this particular Blue Bell flavor, and praise has followed on social media. On a Facebook post from Blue Bell four years ago, one commenter enthusiastically wrote, "We just got back from watching fireworks and sat down to a delicious bowl of the new southern blackberry cobbler flavor from Blue Bell. If you have not tasted this, stop what you are doing and go down to the store right now to buy a half gallon."

So what exactly makes this ice cream flavor so enticing? Based on a post from the blog Blue Bell Review, the deliciousness of Southern Blackberry Cobbler comes from the texture of both the ice cream and pie chunks. The review notes that "The ice cream itself is delicious, creamy, and perfectly fruity and the pie pieces were soft on the outside and crumbly (almost crunchy) on the inside," and concludes, "If I were going to a dinner party and it was my job to bring the dessert, I would forgo making or buying a pie and just bring a half-gallon of this instead!"

Want double the blackberry? Top off a traditional blackberry cobbler recipe with Blue Bell's ice cream.